Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAWS. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $469.77 million, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $55.88.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

