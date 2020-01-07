Krios 24 Hour Volume Reaches $109,087.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Krios has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market cap of $3.72 million and $109,087.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00189167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01471042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00123946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,254,029 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

