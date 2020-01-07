KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 14.9%

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) shot up 14.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.31, 338,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 423,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several brokerages have commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLX Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,853.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,745.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 540,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

