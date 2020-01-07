Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.94

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLPEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

