Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.94

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLPEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
