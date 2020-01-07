Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

KNSA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 23,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,709. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.95.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

