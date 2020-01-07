Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.05.

A number of research firms have commented on KAI. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on Kadant in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kadant by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,966. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

