JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

