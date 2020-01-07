Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $187,012.50 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00.

JAZZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.84. The stock had a trading volume of 651,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,761. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

