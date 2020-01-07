Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $187,012.50 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00.
JAZZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.84. The stock had a trading volume of 651,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,761. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.78.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.71.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.