Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JHG. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela purchased 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,582,000 after buying an additional 1,985,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after buying an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 658,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after buying an additional 55,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

