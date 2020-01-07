International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $616.64

International Biotechnology Trust Plc (LON:IBT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.64 and traded as high as $623.00. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $612.00, with a volume of 74,203 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 616.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 619.45. The firm has a market cap of $234.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.