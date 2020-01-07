Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,562.22

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,562.22 and traded as high as $1,610.00. Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at $1,603.00, with a volume of 476,171 shares changing hands.

ICP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,635 ($21.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,618 ($21.28).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,569.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,436.35. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

