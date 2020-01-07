Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells 25,625 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bradley M. Shuster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Bradley M. Shuster sold 50,000 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,697,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 438,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,967. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.29. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NMI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
