Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells 25,625 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley M. Shuster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Bradley M. Shuster sold 50,000 shares of NMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,697,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. 438,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,967. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.29. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NMI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

