Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) EVP Sells 18,084 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

