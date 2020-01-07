Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $137,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $123,500.00.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 389,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

