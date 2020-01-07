INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.91

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 18708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

INPEX CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

