Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingles Markets to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $934.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

