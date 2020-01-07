Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 128,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 82,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

