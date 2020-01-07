Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBG. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.78.

HUBG opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,715,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after acquiring an additional 195,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hub Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

