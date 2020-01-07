HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.