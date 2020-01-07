HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

