HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.41, approximately 17,163 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

