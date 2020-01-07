Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HTLF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,997. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,907 shares of company stock valued at $970,975. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.