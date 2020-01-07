Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $3,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.