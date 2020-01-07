Head-To-Head Analysis: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) versus AutoNation (NASDAQ:AN)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

64.2% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of AutoNation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LMP Automotive and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 1.82% 14.37% 3.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and AutoNation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AutoNation $21.41 billion 0.20 $396.00 million $4.49 10.52

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LMP Automotive and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoNation 2 4 2 0 2.00

AutoNation has a consensus price target of $45.18, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Summary

AutoNation beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 326 new vehicle franchises from 239 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.