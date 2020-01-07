Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.68

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $19.76. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 3,955 shares changing hands.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $609.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

