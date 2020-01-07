Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $501.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.40 million and the highest is $506.00 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $584.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. 583,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,733. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,014,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,185 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 437,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

