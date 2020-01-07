Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.15

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and traded as high as $26.41. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.63. The stock has a market cap of $750.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 116,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,180,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,075.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.