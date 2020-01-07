Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Up 55.1% Over Last Week

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00696402 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001344 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000565 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.