Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Gogo has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

