Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report sales of $206.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.01 million. Gogo posted sales of $217.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $820.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.42 million to $827.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $871.80 million, with estimates ranging from $833.61 million to $947.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,539. Gogo has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $522.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

