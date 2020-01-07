GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Sell Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

