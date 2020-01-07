Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 106,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,268. Gevo has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Gevo had a negative net margin of 119.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

