Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.99. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.64%. Analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,640,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,168 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,613,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 654,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

