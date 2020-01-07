Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock remained flat at $$111.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $111.97.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $583.69 million during the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,552,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 708.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 62.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

