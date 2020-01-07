Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $47.60 on Friday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $697.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $435,571. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 837.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 18.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

