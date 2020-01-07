GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Hits $748,148.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. GAMB has a market cap of $748,148.00 and $224,256.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 68.6% against the dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.