G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.95. G Willi-Food International shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 658 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G Willi-Food International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.22.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G Willi-Food International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.03% of G Willi-Food International worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

