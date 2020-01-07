FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 7.8%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.22, approximately 34,928,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 76,931,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

