Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €37.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.09 ($43.13).

FPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €36.10 ($41.98) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €39.95 ($46.45). 18,912 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €38.30 and a 200 day moving average of €34.09. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

