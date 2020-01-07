Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.38 ($91.14).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting €65.10 ($75.70). 597,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.