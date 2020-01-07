Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,565,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,481,898. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $4,063,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,745,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

