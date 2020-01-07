Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

FSP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 339,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,867. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.