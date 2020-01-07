Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Price Target Raised to at Roth Capital

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTSV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Forty Seven stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 594,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.53. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $45.39.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,650. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSV. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 123,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

