Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortive rides on robust growth across sensing and transportation technologies. Further, well-performing Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments drove the top-line growth. Also, Fortive's strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain positive for its position in North America and China. However, Fortive faces some near-term headwinds in the Professional Instrumentation segment. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose a serious risk. Moreover, end market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.85.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,591,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,741,000 after purchasing an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

