Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading Down 10.6%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) traded down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86, 704,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 449,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,110.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 960.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 465,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Flotek Industries by 77.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Flotek Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 65.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

