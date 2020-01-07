Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 339,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 390,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Devinder Randhawa bought 219,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$65,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,871,608 shares in the company, valued at C$1,461,482.40.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

