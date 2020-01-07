FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $81.98. 313,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after buying an additional 538,136 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,843,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,406,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,602,000 after buying an additional 63,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 766,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,708,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

