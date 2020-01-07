First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Trading Down 0.8%

First National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, approximately 43 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

First National Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.