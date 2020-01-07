First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. 366,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after buying an additional 384,593 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,309,000 after purchasing an additional 267,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,173,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 193,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.