Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.60 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $24.66 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Korbit, HitBTC and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.74 or 0.05847570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026777 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00035592 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,749,710 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, HitBTC, KuCoin, IDEX, Binance, Coinsuper, Korbit, Bitbns, BiKi, Bitrabbit, BitMax, MXC, Bittrex, WazirX, Hotbit, Dcoin and BitAsset. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.